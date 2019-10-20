China's Sohan Yoga plans to establish 30 training centres across India

New Delhi [India] Oct 20 (ANI): China's Sohan Yoga Institute is planning to establish 30 state-of-the-art yoga training centres across the country including in newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Sohan Yoga is the brainchild of India's Sohan Singh, who is an expert in couple yoga and is also the founder of China's Sohan Yoga Institute.

"Yoga is for unity. It is not just a means of bringing in peace and bliss, but also the cornerstone for the realisation of unification of oneself. By introducing the couple yoga, we want to extend the same feeling of being together to two people who matter the most to one another," said Singh.He said the move was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revolutionary 'Fit India Movement' and added that fitness is not just a word, but a key requirement of a healthy and happy life."The proposed centres will also provide pro-bono training to youths from Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from that, Sohan Yoga is also planning to invest in India, especially in Ladakh and J&K," said Singh.A novel concept in India, couple yoga is quite a rave in China. Started by Singh, it is a form of Yoga in which a couple can exercise together, developing not only wellness and health but also strengthening emotional connect."Yoga is about new beginnings too. Just like the Indian government, we want to provide the youths of Ladakh and J&K with a new shot at a better life. We want to invest in their future. We believe the people of the region need a healing touch while they move towards greater integration with the rest of the country," he said.While the centres will be spread across the country, the two new UTs will remain the primary focus."Of course, all of these plans are subject to government permission, which we are sure will come along," added Singh.be.Yoga, which started in India, has of late been finding new footholds across the glo While its origin dates back to pre-Vedic periods, it's with the advent of Buddhism that it found its way beyond India to East and the Far East."In a sense, India and China are quite closer when it comes to Yoga and its practice. When we think of Couple Yoga and the shared history of Yoga in two countries, it almost feels as if the India-China relations are a match made in heaven. We want to use this opportunity to take this relationship a bit higher," said Singh. (ANI)