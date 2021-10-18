China: Shanxi province reports 6 local COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], October 18 (ANI): China's Shanxi province has reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case in the last 24 hours.



The seven people, including five from Shanghai and two from Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, are all tourists to Xi'an, Xinhua reported.

Two of them, a couple, were diagnosed as confirmed cases on Sunday and the other five were diagnosed as confirmed or asymptomatic cases at 2:50 a.m. Monday, the commission said.

The seven, aged between 62 and 76, are being treated at a designated hospital in Xi'an.

