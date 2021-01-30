China shuts down 18,489 illegal websites in 2020

Beijing, Jan 30 (IANS) China shut down 18,489 illegal websites in 2020, and issued warning notices to 4,551 others, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) revealed on Saturday.

Some of the websites were shut down for promoting online games or dating information in the guise of online courses, while others were punished for spreading illegal material including pornographic and violent content, Xinhua news agency quoted the CAC as saying.