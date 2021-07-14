China supports Afghanistan to build inclusive govt on its own: Wang

Dushanbe, July 14 (IANS) China expects Afghanistan to make a broad and inclusive power arrangement, pursue a steady and sound policy toward Muslims, resolutely fight all types of terrorism and extremist thoughts, and commit to friendly relations with all its neighbours, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

China supports all efforts conducive to achieving the above goals, and is willing to communicate and coordinate with all parties, conduct diplomatic mediation and provide necessary convenience for this purpose, Wang added.

Wang made the remarks at a joint press meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, responding to a question on a recent U.S. announcement that it will complete its military operations in Afghanistan on August 31, and the situation in Afghanistan has entered a critical stage, Xinhua reported.

The war in Afghanistan waged by the United States has lasted for 20 years, but peace has not arrived yet, Wang said, adding that during that time, tens of thousands of Afghan civilians were killed as a result of U.S. military operations, and tens of millions were displaced and became refugees.

As the United States withdraws from Afghanistan today, it should reflect on its role in the Afghan issue and consider how to fulfill its due obligations for the reconciliation and reconstruction of Afghanistan, he added.

Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign country, and the Afghan people are a nation with strong self-esteem, Wang said, stressing that facts have proved once again that any foreign power's intervention in Afghanistan is doomed to fail.

With the withdrawal of the United States and NATO from Afghanistan, the Afghan people have learned from their painful experience and have a new opportunity to take the destiny of their country and nation into their own hands, he said.

For a long time, the Afghan government has done a lot of work to maintain national unity, social stability and improve people's livelihood in Afghanistan, which should be fairly evaluated, Wang said.

As the main military force in Afghanistan, the Taliban should be aware of its responsibility for the country and nation, resolutely make a clean break with all terrorist forces, and return to the mainstream of Afghan politics with a responsible attitude toward the country and people, he added.

China supports and expects all Afghan parties to build a political structure that conforms to Afghanistan's national conditions and is supported by its people, based on the principle of "Afghan-owned and Afghan-led" and proceeding from Afghanistan's own fundamental and long-term interests, so as to jointly open up a new future for the country through intra-Afghan dialogue and consultation, Wang noted.

As Afghanistan's neighbour linked by mountains and rivers, China always respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, pursues a friendly policy towards all Afghan people, adheres to the basic principle of non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs, and always believes that all parties and ethnic groups in Afghanistan have the ability and wisdom to handle their own problems and run their country well, Wang said.

Wang stressed three points that need to be done: First, to avoid the expansion of war, especially to prevent a full-scale civil war in Afghanistan; Second, to restart intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible to achieve political reconciliation; Third, to prevent various terrorist forces from taking advantage of the opportunity to expand in Afghanistan, and must not allow Afghanistan to become a gathering place for terrorists again.

