China suspends two flights over COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], August 17 (ANI/Xinhua): China's civil aviation regulator has announced the suspension of a Philippine Airlines flight and a Cambodia Airways flight after passengers tested positive for COVID-19.



The suspension of flight PR314 from Manila to Tianjin and flight KR961 from Phnom Penh to Chengdu will last for two weeks, starting from Aug. 23, after five passengers tested positive on each flight on Aug. 4, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Tuesday on its website.

The CAAC said that neither airline is allowed to transfer the original quota of the flights to other routes.

According to the CAAC policy, flight suspensions will last two weeks if the number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19 reaches five. (ANI/Xinhua)

