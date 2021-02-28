China to boost tech innovation in integrated circuits

China will focus on some core technologies and frontier basic research in the fields of integrated circuits, software, high-end chips and new-generation semiconductors.

Beijing, Feb 28 (IANS) China will strengthen the sci-tech innovation in integrated circuits to ensure the quality and autonomy of industrial development.

China will offer support through national key research-and-development programs, give full play to the dominant role of enterprises in innovation and promote the deep integration of industries, universities and research institutes, Wang told a press conference in Beijing.

Noting that China has become the largest and fastest growing market for integrated circuits, Wang said the country has always adhered to the principles of open development and win-win cooperation, hoping to jointly promote the development of the global integrated-circuit industry, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We will continue to promote international cooperation in the field by creating a favourable environment for international enterprises to invest in China and strengthening cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises," Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said recently.

Efforts will be made to strengthen intellectual-property protection and toughen the punishments for intellectual-property infringements in this area, Wang added.

In July 2020, China rolled out a set of policies to support the high-quality development of the integrated-circuit and software industries, covering tax incentives, financial support, research, market application and international cooperation.

