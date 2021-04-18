China, US to cooperate on climate

The talks were took place from Thursday to Friday in Shanghai.

Beijing/Washington, April 18 (IANS) Following talks between US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, the world's two largest producers of greenhouse gases issued a joint statement saying they would cooperate on mitigating climate change.

"China and the US are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands.

"This includes both enhancing their respective actions and cooperating in multilateral processes, including the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

"Both countries recall their historic contribution to the development, adoption, signature, and entry into force of the Paris Agreement through their leadership and collaboration," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying

Under the Paris deal, the nearly 200 signatory states agreed to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, if possible even to 1.5 degrees, in comparison with the pre-industrial times of 1850-1900, reports dpa news agency.

By that measure, the Earth has already warmed by about 1 degree.

The statement also added that the two superpowers looked forward to the US-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22-23.

"They share the Summit's goal of raising global climate ambition on mitigation, adaptation, and support on the road to COP 26 in Glasgow."

Kerry, a former Secretary of State, visited China last week, the highest-ranking representative of the new US administration to do so as of yet.

Climate is considered one of the few areas in which cooperation between the two strategic rivals seems possible at present.

The relationship has slumped to its lowest point since diplomatic relations were established in 1979.

--IANS

ksk/