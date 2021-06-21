China warns its nationals to leave Afghanistan amid surge in violence

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 21 (ANI): China has warned its nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately as the Taliban continues to capture more and more territories ahead of the final drawdown of US and NATO troops.



"This year, the conflicts in Afghanistan are constant, the terrorist attacks are frequent and the security situation is becoming more severe and complicated," the embassy said in a notice, as quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Amid the unrelenting violence in the war-torn country, China's embassy in Afghanistan on Saturday had urged its citizens to "be more cautious" and to "urgently depart from the country through international commercial flights".

According to security analysts, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan presents an opportunity for China and Russia to compete for influence in the country. "Afghanistan is clearly a place of interest" for China, Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said last week.

"Anywhere you see (these projects) across the Middle East, that's where in fact nations are vulnerable. I think Afghanistan is going to be one of those areas as we go forward."

Nearly 20 years ago, China had opposed the US invasion of Afghanistan, but now it opposes an American withdrawal which, Beijing says, could leave the country in even more turmoil, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Last month, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said, "The recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people's life and safety."

Earlier, Biden announced that the US will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (ANI)

