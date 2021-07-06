China: Xi promotes four military officers to rank of general

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) on Monday promoted four senior military officers to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.



The promoted officers are Commander of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Wang Xiubin, Commander of the PLA's Western Theater Command Xu Qiling, Commander of the PLA Army Liu Zhenli, and Commander of the PLA Strategic Support Force Ju Qiansheng, reported Xinhua.

The promotion of Xu Qiling as general comes in the backdrop of the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Amid an apparent lack of progress on disengagement from some friction points along LAC in Ladakh, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted over 100 drills this year close to the border in the Tibet region.

Xi presented certificates of the orders he signed to them at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing.

Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, announced the orders of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC Vice-Chairman Zhang Youxia, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

