China's 5G phone shipments hit record monthly high

Beijing, Feb 16 (IANS) Shipments of 5G phones reached an all-time monthly high of 27.278 million units in China last month, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows.

The figure accounted for 68 per cent of the country's total mobile phone shipments in January, according to the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reports Xinhua news agency.