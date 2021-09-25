China's B-Team Pak bats for their human rights records

Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet related issues are China's internal affairs that brook no interference by any external forces.

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Pakistan, on behalf of 65 countries, delivered a joint statement against interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The joint statement reiterates support for China's implementation of "one country, two systems" in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Global Times reported.

The joint statement stressed that respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states represent basic norms governing international relations.

The joint statement emphasises that the 65 countries oppose politicization of human rights and double standards.

They also oppose unfounded allegations against China out of political motivation and based on disinformation, and interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

In addition, six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a joint letter supporting China's position.

More than 20 countries expressed their support to China in their national statements.

All together, nearly 100 countries expressed their understanding and support for China's legitimate position, the report said.

All parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, respect the right of the people of each state to choose independently the path for human rights development in accordance with their national conditions, and treat all human rights with the same emphasis, said the joint statement.

