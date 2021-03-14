China's ban on Taiwanese pineapples boosts sales in Japan

Taipei [Taiwan], March 14 (ANI): After China's abruptly banned the import of Taiwan-grown pineapples, Taiwan has found a great market in Japan, which has already pre-ordered over 10,000 tons, shattering previous records.



"Japan is among the most dynamic markets for Taiwanese fruits," Kyodo News quoted Wu Ming-ming, chairman of the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, which has added pineapples to a website set up to preorder Taiwanese agricultural products.

According to Wu, exports of Taiwanese pineapples to Japan have been steadily increasing over the years.

Taiwan was Japan's fifth-largest supplier of pineapples in 2018 with the export amounting to 682 tons. It jumped to No. 2 last year, providing 2,144 tons with a value of 337.89 million yen, Wu said.

After China's ban that went into effect on March 1, agriculture minister Chen Chi-Chung said Japan preordered over 10,000 tons of Taiwan-grown pineapples, a new high for pineapple exports to the country, Kyodo News reported.

Wu Ching-lu, honorary chairman of the Taiwan Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association, said if Taiwan can secure 20 per cent of Japan's pineapple market, it would completely compensate for the lost business from China.

Shunsuke Shirakawa, chairman of the Japan Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry's youth league, told Kyodo News there is more room to develop the Japanese market and marketing strategy is key.

"The Chinese ban may provide Taiwan with a great opportunity to turn the tide," he said.

Shirakawa said many Japanese are baffled by China's sudden ban and have begun buying or urging other people to buy Taiwanese pineapples as a gesture to thank Taiwan for its generosity in the wake of the massive earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan's northeastern coast on March 11, 2011, Kyodo News reported.

Then they discover how delicious Taiwan-grown pineapples are, he said, adding, "So thanks to China, Taiwanese pineapples are getting more noticed in Japan." (ANI)

