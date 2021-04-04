China's cloud gaming industry revenue to grow at 135%: Report

Beijing, April 4 (IANS) The revenue of China's cloud gaming market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 135 per cent from 2020 to 2023, according to a forecast in an industry report.

The estimated revenue growth will be significantly higher than the global average of 101 per cent, making China one of the leading potential markets for cloud games, according to the report jointly released by the Tencent research institute and Newzoo, a global games and esports analytics provider, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.