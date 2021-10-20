  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. China's Gansu province reports 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's Gansu province reports 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 20th, 2021, 15:25:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Gansu [China], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Northwest China's Gansu Province reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The four people, three from the provincial capital Lanzhou and one from the city of Zhangye, are all close contacts of a previously confirmed case, according to a statement from the provincial health commission.
The province has registered a total of eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases since new local infections were reported Tuesday.
On Wednesday, local authorities temporarily closed three popular grottoes including a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mogao Grottoes, to visitors in efforts to contain the spread of infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features