China's Guangdong braces for typhoon Cempaka

Cempaka, which strengthened into a typhoon on Monday, will slowly approach the coastal region between the Pearl River Estuary and west Guangdong, with its intensity increasing gradually, and make landfall between the cities of Zhuhai and Maoming between Tuesday afternoon and night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, July 20 (IANS) Typhoon Cempaka, the seventh of this year, is forecast to make landfall on the coast of China's Guangdong province on Tuesday, according to local weather authorities.

Cempaka is expected to be the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year, according to the Guangdong meteorological observatory.

From Monday to Thursday, Cempaka will bring rainstorms and gales to east and west Guangdong and Pearl River Delta, with daily precipitation of up to 250 mm, increasing the risk of disasters such as waterlogging, mountain torrents, mudslides and landslides.

Guangdong has called back fishing vessels and asked fish-farming workers to be evacuated ashore, with the provincial emergency-management department and provincial flood-control headquarters issuing a Level IV emergency response.

Meanwhile, the weather authorities said that typhoon In-Fa, the sixth this year, is approaching the coastal areas of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, which neighbour Guangdong, indicating the likelihood of a binary typhoon.

