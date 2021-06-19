China's Guangdong reports 6 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Two confirmed cases were reported in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, two in Shenzhen, and one each in Foshan and Dongguan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, June 19 (IANS) China's Guangdong province reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Guangdong on Friday also reported eight imported confirmed cases and 18 imported asymptomatic carriers, according to the Commission.

By Friday, the province had reported a total of 2,680 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,117 imported ones.

Currently, 222 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the Commission.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has increased to 91,564, including 503 patients still receiving treatment, 21 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,425 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 have died, the Commission added

