  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. China's Hebei clears all Covid-19 cases

China's Hebei clears all Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 4th, 2021, 11:15:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Beijing, March 4 (IANS) China's Hebei Province, hit by a recent Covid-19 resurgence, on Wednesday saw its last five confirmed cases discharged from hospitals.

As all patients had recovered, the province now has zero registered Covid-19 patients or asymptomatic infections, according to the province's health commission.

The northern province has reported a total of 942 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January 2 in the latest viral resurgence, which subsided in February amid sweeping anti-virus measures, the Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features