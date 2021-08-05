China's Jiangsu reports 40 new Covid cases

Among them, four were registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, while 36 were recorded in the city of Yangzhou, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, Aug 5 (IANS) China's Jiangsu province reported 40 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of Covid-19, the local health commission said on Thursday.

All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has reported a total of 227 locally transmitted confirmed cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

At present, there are 414 confirmed Covid-19 cases still hospitalized in Jiangsu, including 396 locally transmitted cases.

There are also 15 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom three are locally transmitted.

--IANS

ksk/