China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches satellite

The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02F satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 2:19 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jiuquan, Oct 27 (IANS) China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern Gansu Province on Wednesday.

It is an optical remote sensing satellite that can provide high resolution images and high-speed data transmission.

Kuaizhou-1A, which is Chinese for fast ship, is a low-cost small solid-fuel carrier rocket that has a short preparation period. Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the rocket is designed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 300 kg.

Since their first commercial mission in 2017, KZ-1A rockets have sent 21 satellites into space. Wednesday's launch was the 12th mission by Kuaizhou-1A series rockets, according to the launch center.

--IANS

int/sks