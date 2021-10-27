China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches satellite

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 27th, 2021, 17:00:08hrs
Jiuquan, Oct 27 (IANS) China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern Gansu Province on Wednesday.

The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02F satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 2:19 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is an optical remote sensing satellite that can provide high resolution images and high-speed data transmission.

Kuaizhou-1A, which is Chinese for fast ship, is a low-cost small solid-fuel carrier rocket that has a short preparation period. Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the rocket is designed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 300 kg.

Since their first commercial mission in 2017, KZ-1A rockets have sent 21 satellites into space. Wednesday's launch was the 12th mission by Kuaizhou-1A series rockets, according to the launch center.

--IANS

int/sks

