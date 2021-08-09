China's migrating elephants approach traditional habitat

At about 8 p.m.on Sunday, the herd crossed the Yuanjiang River with artificial guidance, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying

Beijing, Aug 9 (IANS) The herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants in China's Yunnan province is approaching their traditional habitat, according to authorities monitoring the tuskers' migration..

The herd could have not crossed the Yuanjiang River without help as the water level rises in the rainy season.

More efforts will be made to ensure the security of the herd on their way back, according to the authorities.

It has been around 17 months since the herd left their original habitat in a nature reserve in Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

Wild Asian elephants are under A-level state protection in China.

Due to stronger environmental and wildlife protection efforts, its population in the country has grown to about 300, mostly scattered in the province of Yunnan.

