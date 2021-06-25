China's migrating elephants head further south

Beijing, June 25 (IANS) The herd of 14 wandering wild Asian elephants in southwest China's Yunnan province has headed further south towards Eshan county, authorities said.

They travelled 23 km south between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and the same time on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

A male elephant, which strayed 19 days ago, is now 35.8 km away in Jinning district, Kunming, the provincial capital.