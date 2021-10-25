China's mobile phone shipments reach 249 mn units in Jan-Sep

Beijing, Oct 25 (IANS) China's mobile phone shipments stood at 249 million units in the first nine months of the year, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

In September, the country's mobile phone shipments dropped 8.1 per cent year-on-year to reach 21.44 million units, said the CAICT, a research institute under the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.