China's Nanjing reports 47 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Nanjing, July 28 (IANS) Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, reported 47 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, local authorities said on Wednesday.
All the cases were categorised as locally transmitted, said the municipal health commission of Nanjing, the Xinhua news agency reported.
On Tuesday, the province reported a total of 48 locally transmitted confirmed cases -- 47 in Nanjing and one in the city of Suqian, according to the provincial health commission.
--IANS
int/rs