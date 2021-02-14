China's national museum kicks off ox-themed exhibition

More than 160 items have been put on display, offering a glimpse into the history, culture, festival customs and beliefs related to the ox, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, Feb 14 (IANS) The National Museum of China has kicked off a themed exhibition to mark the Year of the Ox, showcasing a selection of cultural relics and artworks related to the zodiac animal.

The exhibits include bronze ritual vessels with images of ox horns from the Shang and Zhou Dynasties (1600 BC-256 BC), and sculptures and paintings related to oxen from different historical periods, among others.

The ox is the second zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle, represented by 12 animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

The previous Year of the Ox was 2009.

After an interval of 12 years, a new Year of the Ox began on February 12.

--IANS

ksk/