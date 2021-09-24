  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. China's pitch for ending sanctions against Taliban at G-20 smacks of opportunism

China's pitch for ending sanctions against Taliban at G-20 smacks of opportunism

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 24th, 2021, 14:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Atul Aneja
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features