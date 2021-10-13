China's power consumption up 6.8% in September

Total power use came in at 694.7 billion kWh last month, the National Energy Administration said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing, Oct 13 (IANS) China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, went up 6.8 per cent year-on-year in September, official data showed on Wednesday.

In September, power consumption by the primary and secondary industries rose by 14.9 per cent and 6 per cent from a year ago period, respectively, while that used by the tertiary industry jumped by 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

Residential power consumption saw a yearly increase of 3.7 per cent last month.

In the first nine months of this year, China's power consumption totalled 6.17 trillion kWh, up 12.9 per cent year-on-year, the data showed.

