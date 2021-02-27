China's standing committee session opens Saturday

Beijing, Feb 27 (IANS) China's top legislature on Saturday opened the 26th Standing Committee session of the 13th NPC, which is slated for March 5.

It is a step towards preparation of the upcoming fourth annual session, Xinhua reported.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review the work report of the NPC Standing Committee at the two-day standing committee session. The work report will be submitted to the annual Assembly of the legislature in March for deliberation.