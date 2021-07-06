China's Yunnan reports 3 new Covid cases

All the confirmed and asymptomatic cases are Myanmar nationals and were found during the all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in Ruili, Xinhua news agency reported citing the commission as saying.

Two locally transmitted asymptomatic infections were also found in Ruili on Monday, the provindial health commission said.

Beijing, July 6 (IANS) China's Yunnan province reported three locally transmitted Covid-19 confirmed cases in the city of Ruili, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The province also reported eight imported cases and two imported asymptomatic infections from those arriving from overseas.

By the end of Monday, there were 75 infected persons still hospitalised in Yunnan.

There were also 15 asymptomatic cases, among who 13 were imported.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, reported dozens of locally transmitted coronavirus cases during the previous outbreak that began in late March.

The resurgence subsided in April amid tightened anti-epidemic measures and several citywide Covid-19 testing campaigns.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 118,896 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,535 deaths.

The country has administered 1,189,495,322 vaccine doses against Covid-19 till date.

