Chinese boat seized for fishing in S Korea's EEZ without permit

Seoul, Oct 24 (IANS) South Korea's Coast Guard has seized a Chinese boat for fishing without a permit in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the southern resort island of Jeju, officials said on Sunday.

The 272-tonne vessel carrying 11 crew members is suspected of conducting fishing activities in waters 116 km south of the city of Seogwipo on the island at 12 p.m. on Saturday without any authorisation, reports Yonhap News Agency.