Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu may get life imprisonment in rape case: Report

Beijing [China], August 1 (ANI): Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu will serve his sentence in China if convicted of multiple rape charges and will then be deported after serving his sentence, Global Times (GT) reported on Sunday.



Wu was detained by the Beijing police for suspected rape, police informed on Saturday.

"If the accusations are true and he is convicted, Wu may be sentenced to 10 years to life. After serving his sentence in China, Wu will be deported," an attorney from the Beijing Lanpeng Law Firm told the GT on Sunday.

Wu was accused last week by Du Meizhu, an internet influencer who claims to be Wu's girlfriend, of luring underage women to have sex by claiming he was recruiting actresses, as per Global Times.

The controversy has been drawing widespread condemnation of the singer on Chinese social media and leading to luxury brands torpedoing deals with him.

According to the local media reports, Wu Yifan (Kris Wu) repeatedly deceived young women to have sex" and other related circumstances. He is suspected of rape after a police probe and has been detained by Public Security Bureau at Chaoyang district.

The announcement was among the top trending topics on Chinese microblogging Sina Weibo, with many netizens calling for a probe into the matter and serious punishment for the criminal if the crime is proven.

The scandal evokes China's #MeToo movement sparked by Chinese feminists in 2018, where women were empowered to voice their experiences of sexual harassment.

Despite the ongoing probe, Wu has denied the allegations. (ANI)

