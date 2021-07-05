Chinese city imposes entry, exit curbs due to resurgence

After the city reported three new locally transmitted cases on Sunday, authorities have asked people to refrain from entering or leaving Ruili unless necessary, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, July 5 (IANS) The city of Ruili in China's Yunnan province on Monday imposed entry and exit restrictions after the resurgence of new coronavirus cases.

The city's headquarters for Covid-19 prevention and control said an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing would be launched in Ruili and the Wanding area, with the government bearing all test-related costs.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has reported dozens of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since March 30.

The resurgence subsided in April amid tightened anti-epidemic measures and several citywide Covid-19 testing campaigns.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 118,644 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,508 deaths.

The country has administered 1,189,495,322 vaccine doses against Covid-19 till date.

--IANS

ksk/