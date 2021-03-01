Chinese cyber-attack suspected behind Mumbai blackout: Maha Govt

"I feel the media reports that have emerged in the matter are true," Energy Minister Nitin Raut told the media with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by his side on Monday evening.

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) In a shocking revelation, the Maharashtra government said on Monday that the massive and unprecedented blackout that paralysed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on October 12 last year was caused by a suspected cyber-attack originating in China.

Suspecting 'sabotage' as the cause behind the power outage, Raut had requested Deshmukh to probe the matter to get to the truth and a report in the matter has been submitted to the government.

However, the two ministers refused to divulge specific details in view of the Budget session currently underway in the state. They would table the probe report before the legislature.

"We will study the report in detail before commenting further," said Deshmukh on the report prepared by the Maharashtra Cyber Police.

"The Cyber Cell has submitted its preliminary report on the matter. The findings state that there is evidence to suggest there might have been a cyber-sabotage attempt," said Deshmukh, adding that the report has been handed over to Raut.

