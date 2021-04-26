Chinese Defence Minister to visit Bangladesh on Tuesday

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 26 (ANI): Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will arrive in Dhaka on a brief visit on Tuesday amid the ongoing talks between the two countries over COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.



During his brief visit, the Chinese minister is likely to meet Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid and the Bangladesh Army chief. Fenghe will later on Tuesday leave for Sri Lanka on a three-day visit.

In December last year, the last-minute postponement of the Chinese Defence Minister's visit to Bangladesh had raised curiosity about the state of the relations between the two countries. (ANI)

