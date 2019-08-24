Chinese envoy condoles Jaitley's demise

New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Saturday condoled the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley.

"Sad to learn that former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased and his family," Sun tweeted.





The former finance minister passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. Confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon. The senior BJP leader's health condition had worsened over the past two weeks. On August 9, Jaitley was admitted at AIIMS's Cardio Neuro Centre (CNC) in the ICU ward and was put on artificial life support system after he complained of breathlessness. Earlier, US envoy Ken Juster, and outgoing French Ambassador in India, Alexandre Ziegler, also offered their condolences on Jaitley's demise.