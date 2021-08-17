Chinese Foreign Minister, Russian counterpart discuss situation in Afghanistan over phone

Beijing [China], August 17 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.



On Monday, Wang Yi spoke with Lavrov noted that the situation in Afghanistan has undergone dramatic changes, with the former regime collapsing without a fight and the Taliban declaring victory.

Wang Yi said that under the new situation, it is necessary for China and Russia to strengthen strategic communication and collaboration.

"First, China and Russia should protect each other's legitimate interests in Afghanistan, maintain timely communication on the situation, support each other, and urge the Afghan Taliban to take responsibilities and effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese and Russian nationals, institutions and enterprises," said Chinese Foreign Minister.

"Second, China and Russia should encourage the Afghan Taliban to pursue a moderate and prudent religious policy, work with all parties to form an open and inclusive political structure, pursue a peaceful and friendly foreign policy, especially to co-exist in harmony with its neighbors, and achieve reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," he added.

Wang Yi further said the new Afghan regime should draw a clear distinction with all kinds of international terrorist forces, restrain and combat terrorist forces, including the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Lavrov said the changes in the situation in Afghanistan have a complex impact on the world situation.

The Taliban claimed that the war in Afghanistan is over and that they have begun to maintain security in Kabul and are willing to protect the safety of foreign diplomatic missions, the statement said. The Russian side stands ready to timely compare the notes on and jointly respond to the development and evolution of the situation in Afghanistan with the Chinese side, it added. (ANI)

