Chinese held from Bengal had forged Aadhaar with UP address

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) Two Chinese nationals, who were arrested by the West Bengal Police from Bagdogra airport near Siliguri, were carrying forged Aadhaar cards with an Uttar Pardesh address.

The two were arrested on Tuesday for travelling without any documents.

According to the police, the Chinese nationals have been identified as Nav Jang Jung and Kai Leng while they were on the way to Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.