Chinese mainland reports 11 new Covid-19 cases

Ten new imported cases were reported, with three in Shanghai, two each in Beijing, Jiangsu and Guangdong, and one in Hunan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The locally transmitted case was reported in Jilin, the Commission said in its daily report.

Beijing, Feb 7 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, including one locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Two new suspected Covid-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,790 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,507 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 283 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland has so far reached 89,692, including 1,176 patients still receiving treatment, 25 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,880 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 have died, according to the Commission.

There were three suspected Covid-19 cases on the mainland as of Saturday, and 30,212 close contacts remained under medical observation.

--IANS

ksk/