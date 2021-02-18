Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Feb 18 (IANS) The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,903.
Four imported cases were newly reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Sichuan, and one each in Heilongjiang and Hubei, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Thursday.
Of the imported cases, 4,686 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 217 remained hospitalised, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Shanghai also reported a new suspected case, who arrived from outside the mainland.
No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.
--IANS
int/rs