Chinese mainland reports 12 new Covid cases, all imported

Beijing, April 28 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 12 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of them, three each were reported in Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Chongqing, Yunnan and Shaanxi, the Xinhua news agency reported.