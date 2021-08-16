Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, Aug 16 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 13 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among the local cases, six each were reported in Jiangsu and Henan, and one in Hunan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, five each in Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, four in Fujian, two each in Beijing and Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Liaoning and Heilongjiang.