Chinese mainland reports 15 new Covid cases, all imported

Beijing, May 2 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of all the cases, six were reported in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three in Guangxi, and one each in Fujian and Yunnan, the Xinhua news agency reported.
A new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Saturday, the commission said.
No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported Saturday, it added.
--IANS
int/rs