Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported Covid cases

Beijing, April 18 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, all of which are imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of them, four each were reported in Guangdong and Shaanxi, two each in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Fujian, Henan and Yunnan, Xinhua news agency reported.