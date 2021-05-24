Chinese mainland reports 18 imported Covid cases

Beijing, May 24 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 18 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the cases, three each were reported in Shanghai, Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Shaanxi and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Fujian, Hunan and Gansu, Xinhua news agency reported.