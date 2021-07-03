Chinese mainland reports 23 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, July 3 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 23 imported Covid-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Among the imported cases, six were reported in Sichuan, four each in Shanghai, Hunan and Yunnan, three in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian and Shaanxi, the Xinhua news agency reported.