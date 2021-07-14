Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, of which ten were reported in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Jiangsu, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi, Xinhua reported.

Beijing, July 14 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 23 new imported cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,865 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 6,427 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 438 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,119 by Tuesday, including 501 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,982 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 464 asymptomatic cases, of which 458 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

--IANS

int/kr