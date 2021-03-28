Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported Covid cases

Beijing, March 28 (IANS) The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,262, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, two each were reported in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin, Henan, Guangdong and Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.