Chinese mainland reports 9 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, June 11 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported nine new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Fujian, two in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, two in Sichuan and one each in Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Yunnan, Xinhua reported.