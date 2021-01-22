Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, Jan 22 (IANS) The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 103 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 94 locally transmitted and nine arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 47 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Jilin, 18 in Hebei, six in Shanghai, three in Beijing, and one in Shanxi, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.