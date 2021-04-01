Chinese man caught stealing cash from ATM in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 1 (ANI): Nepal Police have arrested a Chinese national in the capital city Kathmandu while he was hacking an ATM and was illegally withdrawing cash from the machine.



The Himalayan Times reported that 29-years-old Wang Xiaolon was apprehended from an ATM booth in Thamel, on Tuesday after a team of police in Durbarmarg and in Kathmandu had received an input about possible theft by hacking.

After receiving the input from various source, police reached the site and arrested the man from the ATM booth.

The police informed that the Chinese national had illegally hacked the Keyboard PIN numbers of ATMs of various banks in the city.

Following his arrest, police had gone to his room where he was living to further investigate. Upon investigating, police found 10 ATM Cards along with some electronic devices. Police, however, could not recover any money.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

