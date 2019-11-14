Chinese national held at IGI airport with satellite phone

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) A Chinese national was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday for carrying a banned satellite phone, the police said.

The Chinese national, Chang Wen Tang, was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Terminal 2, from where he was to catch a flight to Raipur, after the Thuraya satellite phone was found in his luggage. He was later handed over to Delhi Police for further action.

Use of satellite phone is prohibited in India.

